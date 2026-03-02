Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $21.22 Million Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of CyberArk Software worth $21,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 5,300.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 54 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CYBR opened at $408.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.14. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $288.63 and a fifty-two week high of $526.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of -139.54, a P/E/G ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $432.60 and its 200 day moving average is $460.31.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $372.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.22 million. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 10.79%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CYBR. Citigroup cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $465.00 to $524.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 30th. Zacks Research upgraded CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $518.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $459.95.

CyberArk Software Ltd. is a cybersecurity company that focuses on identity security and privileged access management. Its core mission is to protect organizations from cyber threats that target privileged accounts, credentials and secrets that can provide attackers with broad access to critical systems. CyberArk’s offerings are designed to help enterprises control, monitor and secure privileged credentials across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments, reducing the risk of lateral movement and data breaches.

The company delivers a suite of software and cloud services that address privileged access, secrets management, endpoint privilege management and identity-based threat detection.

