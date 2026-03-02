Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $17.03 Million Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,324 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $17,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Louisbourg Investments Inc. bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHKP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $225.00 price objective on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Evercore set a $185.00 price target on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.80.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $152.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.63. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $150.17 and a one year high of $234.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.63. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The firm had revenue of $744.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Check Point Software Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point’s product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

Featured Stories

