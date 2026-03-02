Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 16,875 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners $CCEP

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $22,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 123,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,129,000 after purchasing an additional 14,670 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,005,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,259,000 after buying an additional 600,962 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,226,000 after buying an additional 13,135 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 34,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,189,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,994,000 after acquiring an additional 47,240 shares during the period. 31.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Up 1.9%

CCEP stock opened at $110.43 on Monday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a twelve month low of $80.70 and a twelve month high of $110.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCEP. UBS Group increased their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.71.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is a major independent bottler and distributor of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages, operating under a long-standing franchise relationship with The Coca-Cola Company. The business manufactures, bottles, sells and delivers a broad portfolio of global and local beverage brands, including still and sparkling soft drinks, waters, juices, sports drinks and ready-to-drink teas and coffees. Its activities encompass production, packaging, marketing and route-to-market distribution for retail, foodservice, convenience and vending customers.

The company was created through the combination of Coca-Cola European Partners and Coca-Cola Amatil in 2021, bringing together beverage operations across Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

