Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 10,581 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. $BBY

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,226 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,581 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Best Buy worth $33,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Best Buy by 40.1% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 16,436 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter worth $207,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter worth $257,000. Lifeworks Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Best Buy by 368.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 27,619 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 21,719 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Best Buy Stock Performance
Shares of BBY opened at $61.93 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.46. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $54.99 and a one year high of $90.86.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Report on Best Buy
Best Buy News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Best Buy this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an Outperform rating on BBY, signaling at least one major shop has confidence in Best Buy’s longer-term playbook. Telsey Reiterates Outperform
- Positive Sentiment: GoPro and ASUS launched a co-branded ProArt laptop that will be sold exclusively at Best Buy in the U.S., providing a small but tangible product-differentiation and traffic driver in the near term. GoPro/ASUS ProArt at Best Buy
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro/AI uncertainty is a market-wide theme — commentary notes AI could both help and hurt sectors; this keeps discretionary retailers like Best Buy exposed to sentiment swings around tech spending. AI disruption looms over markets
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst-model coverage (Zacks) highlights the key metrics investors will watch in BBY’s Q4 — same-store sales, AURs, services/Total Tech attach and margin drivers — useful context but no consensus surprise implied yet. Zacks Analyst Projections for BBY Q4
- Neutral Sentiment: Consensus analyst recommendation sits at “Hold,” reflecting mixed views across the sell-side and limited near-term conviction. Consensus “Hold” for Best Buy
- Negative Sentiment: HSBC lowered its price target on BBY from $96 to $85, signaling reduced optimism on Best Buy’s recovery momentum and contributing to downward pressure on the stock. HSBC cuts BBY price target
- Negative Sentiment: Wedbush trimmed its target to $70 (from $80) while staying Neutral, reflecting cautious near-term expectations and signaling limited upside in the near term. Wedbush cautious on Best Buy
- Negative Sentiment: UBS expects a tough fiscal Q4 with sales down ~2% amid intensifying competition — this guidance/expectation directly pressures near-term revenue and margins, a likely catalyst for today’s selloff. UBS sees tough Q4 for Best Buy
Best Buy Profile
Best Buy Co, Inc is a leading North American consumer electronics retailer that sells a broad range of products including computers, mobile phones, televisions and home theater systems, major appliances, smart-home devices, gaming hardware and software, wearables and related accessories. The company operates through a mix of large-format stores, smaller specialty locations and an e-commerce platform, offering national and private-brand merchandise from major consumer-technology manufacturers as well as third-party sellers.
Beyond product retailing, Best Buy provides a suite of services aimed at installation, repair and ongoing technical support.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Best Buy
- Silver Crossed $100: Is the $500 surge next? (Join us March 4)
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
- REVEALED: Something Big Happening Behind White House Doors
Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.