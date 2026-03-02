Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 10,581 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. $BBY

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,226 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,581 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Best Buy worth $33,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Best Buy by 40.1% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 16,436 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter worth $207,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter worth $257,000. Lifeworks Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Best Buy by 368.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 27,619 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 21,719 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BBY opened at $61.93 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.46. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $54.99 and a one year high of $90.86.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Best Buy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.05.

Best Buy Co, Inc is a leading North American consumer electronics retailer that sells a broad range of products including computers, mobile phones, televisions and home theater systems, major appliances, smart-home devices, gaming hardware and software, wearables and related accessories. The company operates through a mix of large-format stores, smaller specialty locations and an e-commerce platform, offering national and private-brand merchandise from major consumer-technology manufacturers as well as third-party sellers.

Beyond product retailing, Best Buy provides a suite of services aimed at installation, repair and ongoing technical support.

