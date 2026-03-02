MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) Price Target Cut to $9.50 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MidCap Financial Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MidCap Financial Investment in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of MidCap Financial Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.25 target price (down from $14.75) on shares of MidCap Financial Investment in a report on Monday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.54.

NASDAQ MFIC traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,303. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.89 million, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average of $11.87. MidCap Financial Investment has a one year low of $9.48 and a one year high of $13.93.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. MidCap Financial Investment had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of ($1.38) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.87 million. Analysts expect that MidCap Financial Investment will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 730,509.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,113,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,057,000 after buying an additional 4,112,770 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MidCap Financial Investment by 84.9% during the third quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,086,000 after acquiring an additional 616,184 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $4,741,000. North Ground Capital increased its stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. North Ground Capital now owns 651,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 401,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,024,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,158,000 after purchasing an additional 323,137 shares during the last quarter. 28.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: MFIC) is a business development company that provides financing solutions to middle-market companies across the United States. The firm specializes in direct lending and asset-based financing, offering a range of debt instruments designed to support working capital needs, equipment acquisitions, lease financing and corporate recapitalizations. Its focus on senior secured loans, unitranche structures and equipment financings positions it to serve clients in sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare, transportation and energy.

Through its lending platform, MidCap Financial Investment Corporation partners with privately held and sponsor-backed companies that typically generate annual revenues between $25 million and $500 million.

