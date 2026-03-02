MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:MFIC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MFIC. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.25 target price (down from $14.75) on shares of MidCap Financial Investment in a research note on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on MidCap Financial Investment from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MidCap Financial Investment in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of MidCap Financial Investment in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th.

NASDAQ MFIC opened at $9.86 on Monday. MidCap Financial Investment has a 12 month low of $9.48 and a 12 month high of $13.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average of $11.87. The company has a market cap of $919.47 million, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.78.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. MidCap Financial Investment had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of ($1.38) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.87 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MidCap Financial Investment will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.6%. MidCap Financial Investment’s payout ratio is presently 230.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MFIC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 730,509.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,113,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112,770 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,086,000 after purchasing an additional 616,184 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the fourth quarter worth $4,741,000. North Ground Capital raised its stake in MidCap Financial Investment by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. North Ground Capital now owns 651,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 401,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in MidCap Financial Investment by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,024,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,158,000 after purchasing an additional 323,137 shares in the last quarter. 28.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: MFIC) is a business development company that provides financing solutions to middle-market companies across the United States. The firm specializes in direct lending and asset-based financing, offering a range of debt instruments designed to support working capital needs, equipment acquisitions, lease financing and corporate recapitalizations. Its focus on senior secured loans, unitranche structures and equipment financings positions it to serve clients in sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare, transportation and energy.

Through its lending platform, MidCap Financial Investment Corporation partners with privately held and sponsor-backed companies that typically generate annual revenues between $25 million and $500 million.

