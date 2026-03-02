Michael McNulty Acquires 26,041 Shares of Orthocell (ASX:OCC) Stock

Orthocell Limited (ASX:OCC – Get Free Report) insider Michael McNulty bought 26,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.96 per share, with a total value of A$25,025.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.22, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.52 million, a P/E ratio of -42.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Orthocell Limited, a regenerative medicine company, develops and commercializes cell therapies and biological medical devices for the repair of various bone and soft tissue injuries in Australia. The company offers CelGro, a naturally derived collagen medical device for use in multiple indications to augment the surgical repair of bone, peripheral nerves, tendons, and cartilage; and Ortho-ATI, a cell therapy for treatment of chronic tendon injuries. It also provides Ortho-ACI, an autologous chondrocyte implantation to treat articular cartilage defects in the knee and ankle; Striate+, a resorbable collagen membrane used for guided bone and tissue regeneration in dental procedure; and Remplir, a collagen scaffold used in peripheral nerve repair.

