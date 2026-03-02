Meritage Homes Corporation $MTH Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its position in shares of Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,708 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 135,693 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.09% of Meritage Homes worth $4,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 194.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 366.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Meritage Homes by 201.4% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Friday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.63.

In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 32,820 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total transaction of $2,510,401.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 260,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,917,154.61. The trade was a 11.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $272,939.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 44,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,844.40. This represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,622 shares of company stock worth $3,640,273. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

MTH stock opened at $75.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.55. Meritage Homes Corporation has a 52 week low of $59.27 and a 52 week high of $84.74.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 7.73%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Corporation will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Meritage Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

Meritage Homes Corporation is a national homebuilder and residential developer headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Founded in 1985 as Winchester Homes and later rebranded to Meritage Homes, the company specializes in designing, constructing and selling single‐family detached and attached homes. With a focus on energy efficiency and sustainable building practices, Meritage Homes markets its properties under the GreenSmart program, which integrates high‐performance features aimed at reducing long‐term energy and water consumption for homebuyers.

The company’s core activities encompass land acquisition, residential community planning, home design, construction management and real estate sales.

