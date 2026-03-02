Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.95.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MERC. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Mercer International from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. TD Cowen downgraded Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Securities lowered Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Mercer International in a report on Monday, December 29th.

MERC opened at $1.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.58, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Mercer International has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.51). Mercer International had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 81.16%. The business had revenue of $449.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.84 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Mercer International will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Mercer International in the second quarter valued at $1,804,000. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. raised its position in shares of Mercer International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. now owns 16,700,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,096,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 340.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 276,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 214,008 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 994,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 137,906 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Inc is a publicly traded pulp producer headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. Listed on the NASDAQ under the symbol MERC, the company specializes in the manufacture of Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp and dissolving pulp for use in tissue, specialty paper and textile applications.

Mercer’s core business activities include the operation of integrated pulp mills in North America and Europe. Its production portfolio encompasses NBSK pulp, renowned for its strength and versatility, and dissolving pulp, which serves as a key raw material in the manufacture of viscose, cellulose acetate and other specialty products.

The company’s facilities are located in British Columbia and the U.S.

