Medicenna Therapeutics (MDNAF) vs. Its Peers Financial Contrast

Medicenna Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MDNAF) is one of 458 publicly-traded companies in the "Pharmaceutical Preparations" industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Medicenna Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Medicenna Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medicenna Therapeutics N/A -142.13% -90.31% Medicenna Therapeutics Competitors -2,662.14% -363.93% -42.95%

Volatility & Risk

Medicenna Therapeutics has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medicenna Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 5.62, indicating that their average stock price is 462% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

35.9% of Medicenna Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 33.1% of Medicenna Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Medicenna Therapeutics and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Medicenna Therapeutics N/A -$8.48 million -6.07 Medicenna Therapeutics Competitors $432.12 million -$67.78 million -10.61

Medicenna Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Medicenna Therapeutics. Medicenna Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Medicenna Therapeutics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medicenna Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Medicenna Therapeutics Competitors 4898 9969 15994 377 2.38

As a group, “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies have a potential upside of 65.25%. Given Medicenna Therapeutics’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Medicenna Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Medicenna Therapeutics rivals beat Medicenna Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors. The company also develops MDNA55, which has completed Phase 2b clinical trial to treat rGBM; MDNA109, an enhanced version of IL-2 to activate and proliferate the immune cells needed to fight cancer; MDNA209, an IL-2 antagonist for autoimmune diseases, such as multiple sclerosis and graft versus host disease (GvHD); MDNA413, a dual IL-4/IL-13 antagonist to treat solid tumors; and MDNA132, an IL-13 Superkine to chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) platform. In addition, it provides BiSKITs platform to develop designer Superkines by fusing them to other proteins, antibodies, or naked IL-2, IL-4, and IL-13 Superkines. Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

