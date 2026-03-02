Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Given New $804.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $780.00 to $804.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $706.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $705.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $697.13.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of MLM traded down $11.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $664.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,407. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $656.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $631.76. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $441.95 and a 52 week high of $710.97. The stock has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 321.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 3,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 30.4% during the second quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 72,533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,818,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 84,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,460,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,605,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc (NYSE: MLM) is a leading producer of aggregates and heavy building materials serving the construction and infrastructure markets. The company operates quarries, sand and gravel pits, and other extraction sites to supply crushed stone, sand and gravel, and a range of value‑added products for use in roads, bridges, commercial and residential construction, and other civil engineering projects.

In addition to its core aggregates business, Martin Marietta manufactures and sells asphalt, ready‑mixed concrete and related materials and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.