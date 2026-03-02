Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Barrington Research in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MCS. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Marcus in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

NYSE:MCS opened at $16.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $517.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.27. Marcus has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $18.80.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $193.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.19 million. Marcus had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marcus will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in Marcus during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 550.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Marcus by 60.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Marcus by 656.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names. The company also owns and operates full-service hotels and resorts, as well as manages full-service hotels, resorts, and other properties. In addition, it provides hospitality management services, including check-in, housekeeping, and maintenance for a vacation ownership development; and manages condominium hotels under long-term management contracts.

