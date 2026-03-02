MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Stock Price Down 6.6% After Analyst Downgrade

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.6% on Monday after Wall Street Zen downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.0650. Approximately 1,435,401 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 5,144,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

MNKD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.50 price target (down from $7.50) on shares of MannKind in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial set a $9.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.21.

In other MannKind news, insider Stuart A. Tross sold 47,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $297,547.98. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 985,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,235,094.31. This represents a 4.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael Castagna sold 65,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $395,482.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,504,792 shares in the company, valued at $15,053,799.92. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 262,846 shares of company stock worth $1,546,840 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MannKind by 19.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 210,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,079 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 670,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 53,202 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in MannKind by 4.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 77,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average is $5.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.94 million, a PE ratio of 153.33 and a beta of 0.84.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $111.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.85 million. MannKind had a net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MannKind Corporation will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MannKind Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company specialized in the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products. The company’s core business revolves around its proprietary Technosphere® drug‐delivery platform, which is designed to enable rapid absorption of small‐molecule drugs through pulmonary administration. MannKind’s lead product, Afrezza®, is an inhaled insulin therapy intended for adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes, offering users a rapid‐acting alternative to traditional injectable insulins.

