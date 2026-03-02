Mainz Biomed NV (NASDAQ:MYNZ) Short Interest Update

Mainz Biomed NV (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 246,769 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the January 29th total of 322,531 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,630 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,630 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MYNZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mainz Biomed to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Mainz Biomed in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Mainz Biomed alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Mainz Biomed

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mainz Biomed Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mainz Biomed by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 775,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 380,744 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mainz Biomed during the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mainz Biomed by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter.

Mainz Biomed stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.76. The company had a trading volume of 65,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,496. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.31. Mainz Biomed has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $5.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Mainz Biomed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mainz Biomed AG is a molecular diagnostics company headquartered in Mainz, Germany, specializing in epigenetics-based tests for the early detection of cancer. The company develops proprietary assays that analyze DNA methylation patterns and other epigenetic biomarkers to identify malignancies at a stage when treatment outcomes are most favorable. Mainz Biomed’s technology platform is designed to offer non-invasive, easy-to-use screening solutions that can be deployed both in laboratory settings and at point of care.

The company’s flagship product, ColoAlert®, is a stool-based colorectal cancer screening test that combines DNA methylation markers with bacterial gene targets to improve sensitivity and specificity for detecting advanced adenomas and early-stage colorectal cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mainz Biomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainz Biomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.