MAI Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR $BHP

MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 150.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,255 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,164 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,842,252 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,098,484,000 after acquiring an additional 429,330 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,262,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 424,361 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,408,000 after purchasing an additional 230,848 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in BHP Group by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 383,043 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,421,000 after purchasing an additional 124,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in BHP Group by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 778,244 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,426,000 after purchasing an additional 96,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

BHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Argus upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $81.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $39.73 and a twelve month high of $82.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.14.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $1.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 399.0%.

BHP Group is an Anglo-Australian natural resources company engaged principally in the exploration, development, production and marketing of commodities. Its core businesses include the extraction and processing of iron ore, copper, metallurgical and thermal coal, nickel and other minerals. BHP operates large-scale mining and processing assets and supplies raw materials used across steelmaking, energy and industrial supply chains.

The company has a global operating footprint with significant assets and projects in Australia and the Americas, and commercial activities that serve customers worldwide.

