Magnite, Inc. $MGNI Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lessened its position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 976,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,755 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Magnite were worth $21,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Magnite by 63.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,829,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,188 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Magnite by 419.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,793,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,267,000 after buying an additional 1,448,456 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Magnite by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,654,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,174,000 after buying an additional 1,092,147 shares in the last quarter. Dilation Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Magnite during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,074,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Magnite by 5.7% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,574,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,037,000 after buying an additional 298,248 shares in the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magnite alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Magnite

In other news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 21,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $258,348.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 388,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,661,100. The trade was a 5.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MGNI. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Magnite from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Magnite from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnite currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.10.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MGNI

Magnite Price Performance

MGNI opened at $13.62 on Monday. Magnite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $26.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Magnite Profile

(Free Report)

Magnite, Inc (NASDAQ: MGNI) operates as an independent sell-side advertising platform that enables publishers and digital media owners to monetize their inventory through programmatic advertising. Formed in 2020 through the merger of Rubicon Project and Telaria, Magnite combines technologies for desktop, mobile, connected television (CTV) and digital out-of-home (DOOH) ad exchanges. The company provides an end-to-end solution designed to help media owners optimize yield across open marketplaces, private marketplaces and programmatic guaranteed deals.

At the core of Magnite’s offering is its supply-side platform (SSP), which connects publishers’ ad impressions to demand-side platforms (DSPs) through real-time bidding (RTB).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.