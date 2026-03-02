MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) COO Sells $4,512,109.50 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) COO Robert Dennehy sold 18,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.25, for a total transaction of $4,512,109.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 12,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,154,896. This trade represents a 58.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MTSI traded up $10.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $258.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,293,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,253. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.95. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.00 and a twelve month high of $258.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.38, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.41.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $271.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.02 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.090 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,936,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $134,164,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 180.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 986,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,802,000 after buying an additional 634,903 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 170,782.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 569,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,465,000 after buying an additional 568,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $67,486,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, February 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MTSI

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM’s offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company’s solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.