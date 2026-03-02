Lumbard & Kellner LLC Purchases Shares of 98,588 Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF $FLKR

Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 98,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,661,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC owned about 1.30% of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLKR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 121.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 2,424.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 11,976 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $366,000.

Shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF stock opened at $49.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.14. Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $16.54 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The company has a market capitalization of $436.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.23.

The Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (FLKR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE South Korea RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap South Korean companies. FLKR was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

