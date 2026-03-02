Lumbard & Kellner LLC Makes New Investment in Franklin FTSE India ETF $FLIN

Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,730,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Franklin FTSE India ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLIN. Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 220.3% in the second quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 1,563,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,281,000 after buying an additional 1,075,500 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,197,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,649,000 after acquiring an additional 172,979 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 898,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,495,000 after acquiring an additional 210,899 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 692,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,809,000 after purchasing an additional 56,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 312,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLIN stock opened at $37.27 on Monday. Franklin FTSE India ETF has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $40.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.46.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

