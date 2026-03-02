Lumbard & Kellner LLC Invests $816,000 in VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX

Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 766.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,977,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,091,000 after buying an additional 4,574,598 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,070,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 30.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,511,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,884 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3,846.2% during the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 718,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,725,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,704,000.

GDX stock opened at $115.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.46. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $38.58 and a 12 month high of $115.99.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

