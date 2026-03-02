London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Sells 25,652 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 25,652 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $29,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $33,000. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 48.5% during the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 291 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Headlines Impacting Walt Disney
Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Disney is partnering with OpenAI to deploy AI for franchise content and creativity and has reached a peace agreement with Florida authorities to move forward on large-scale expansion in the state — a potential long-term revenue and content lever if execution goes well. Disney’s AI Bet And Florida Expansion Reshape Parks And IP Story
- Positive Sentiment: Disney unveiled new 2026 attractions, refurbishments and guest experiences across its parks — planned capex that should help drive attendance, per-capita spending and merchandising opportunities. Disney unveils new attractions, refurbishments, and experiences for 2026
- Positive Sentiment: New park offerings aimed at families (e.g., Olaf-led drawing classes, new live experiences such as Goofy’s Mystery Tour) are incremental attendance drivers and low-risk ways to boost guest engagement and F&B/merch capture. Disney: New drawing classes will feature Olaf animatronic
- Neutral Sentiment: Profile pieces on CEO Josh D’Amaro highlight his mandate to navigate AI, revitalize Star Wars/Marvel and sustain park momentum — leadership clarity could be a catalyst, but results depend on execution over multiple years. Can New Disney CEO Josh D’Amaro Weather AI, Revitalize ‘Star Wars’ and Marvel and Save the Magic Kingdom?
- Neutral Sentiment: Kristina Schake’s planned departure as Chief Communications Officer is noted in coverage; leadership turnover in communications is watchable but not immediately material to cash flows. Disney’s AI Bet And Florida Expansion Reshape Parks And IP Story
- Negative Sentiment: Reports say Disneyland abandoned earlier plans for a Villains land, and related redevelopment discussions suggest scope changes and potential write-offs or delays — these can increase near-term capex volatility and push out expected returns. Disneyland abandoned plans for Disney Villains land, report says
- Negative Sentiment: Separately, reporting on a redeveloped — and reportedly expensive — Villains concept for Walt Disney World raises execution and cost-risk concerns that could pressure near-term capital planning and margins. Disney World’s Upcoming Villains Land Is Reportedly Being Redeveloped, And The New Plan Sounds Amazing (And Expensive)
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Walt Disney Trading Up 0.5%
Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $106.05 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.37. The company has a market cap of $187.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $25.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Walt Disney Profile
The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.
On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.
