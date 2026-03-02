London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Sells 25,652 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 25,652 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $29,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $33,000. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 48.5% during the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 291 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Walt Disney

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.80.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $106.05 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.37. The company has a market cap of $187.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $25.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

