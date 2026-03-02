London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Purchases 132,192 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,192 shares during the quarter. Interactive Brokers Group makes up 2.9% of London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $39,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 707,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,692,000 after buying an additional 15,339 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 26,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 7,234 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 120,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,285,000 after buying an additional 15,684 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,221.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 73,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,073,000 after acquiring an additional 68,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,468,000. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $11,288,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,066,750. This trade represents a 48.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock worth $30,725,122 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

IBKR stock opened at $71.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.82 and a fifty-two week high of $79.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.11 and a 200-day moving average of $68.00.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 9.44%.The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on IBKR. Zacks Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays set a $83.00 target price on Interactive Brokers Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.39.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc (NASDAQ: IBKR) is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

