London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Makes New $4.03 Million Investment in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,133 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LNG. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 718.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 777,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $182,626,000 after purchasing an additional 300,100 shares during the period. M&G PLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 556,285 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $130,727,000 after purchasing an additional 184,520 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,460,762 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $343,250,000 after purchasing an additional 163,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 9.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LNG shares. Erste Group Bank downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $282.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.50.

Cheniere Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cheniere Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Board authorizes a massive share buyback program — management approved up to $10.0 billion in repurchases (about 21.1% of shares), a clear capital-return signal that typically supports the share price. Press Release

Board authorizes a massive share buyback program — management approved up to $10.0 billion in repurchases (about 21.1% of shares), a clear capital-return signal that typically supports the share price. Positive Sentiment: Strong 2025 operating and financial results: company reported record LNG exports, a large year-over-year revenue increase and robust quarterly earnings metrics that management highlighted in its 2025 results and guidance. These fundamentals underpin upgraded sentiment. Earnings Release

Strong 2025 operating and financial results: company reported record LNG exports, a large year-over-year revenue increase and robust quarterly earnings metrics that management highlighted in its 2025 results and guidance. These fundamentals underpin upgraded sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Export and contract expansion: U.S. DOE approved a ~12% export increase at Corpus Christi and Cheniere signed long-term sales with CPC (extending contracted revenues), supporting longer-term cash flow visibility. Export Approval CPC Deal

Export and contract expansion: U.S. DOE approved a ~12% export increase at Corpus Christi and Cheniere signed long-term sales with CPC (extending contracted revenues), supporting longer-term cash flow visibility. Positive Sentiment: Analyst bullishness: Barclays raised its price target to $271 (overweight) and TD Cowen raised its target to $255 (buy), reinforcing buy-side momentum. Analyst Coverage

Analyst bullishness: Barclays raised its price target to $271 (overweight) and TD Cowen raised its target to $255 (buy), reinforcing buy-side momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Growth pipeline progressing: Cheniere has filed for a Stage 4 Corpus Christi expansion and is advancing Sabine Pass projects — positive long-term capacity moves but subject to execution and multi-year timelines. Growth Plans

Growth pipeline progressing: Cheniere has filed for a Stage 4 Corpus Christi expansion and is advancing Sabine Pass projects — positive long-term capacity moves but subject to execution and multi-year timelines. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed headlines on quarterly metrics: some outlets flagged an EPS miss under certain measures while company releases showed strong adjusted results — the GAAP vs. adjusted framing creates short-term noise for traders. Earnings Coverage

Mixed headlines on quarterly metrics: some outlets flagged an EPS miss under certain measures while company releases showed strong adjusted results — the GAAP vs. adjusted framing creates short-term noise for traders. Negative Sentiment: Tax-credit controversy: Reuters reported Cheniere received a $370M “alternative fuel” tax break for LNG used in tankers, which critics say was intended for much smaller vessels — this could prompt regulatory scrutiny or reputational damage. Tax Break Story

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LNG opened at $235.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.20 and a fifty-two week high of $246.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.24. The firm has a market cap of $49.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.25.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The energy company reported $10.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $6.78. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 26.68%.The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.14%.

Cheniere Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 21.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company’s core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere’s principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

Featured Stories

