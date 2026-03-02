London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Cuts Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lowered its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 48.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,086 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,776 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $6,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Robbins Farley purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.48, for a total transaction of $60,746.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,650 shares in the company, valued at $2,581,722. The trade was a 2.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 27,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.57, for a total transaction of $8,857,838.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 69,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,286,201.49. The trade was a 28.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 55,475 shares of company stock valued at $18,192,846 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $301.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $82.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.00. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.56 and a twelve month high of $376.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $305.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $355.00 to $319.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CDNS

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company’s offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.