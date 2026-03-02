London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Buys 48,852 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,654 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,852 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 2.4% of London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $33,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% in the third quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Pinney & Scofield Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $572,453.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,834,876.78. The trade was a 12.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $26,795,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,152,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,764,755.36. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 271,892 shares of company stock valued at $58,476,908. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $200.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.42 billion, a PE ratio of 75.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $267.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.39.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The company had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $358.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Loop Capital set a $290.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.53.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

