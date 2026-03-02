Limoneira Co (NASDAQ:LMNR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Limoneira Co (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research cut Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Limoneira in a report on Monday, December 29th.

Insider Transactions at Limoneira

Institutional Trading of Limoneira

In other news, Director Scott S. Slater bought 5,000 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $64,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 64,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,143.95. This trade represents a 8.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMNR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Limoneira by 3.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 144.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ LMNR opened at $14.09 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.40. Limoneira has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $255.47 million, a P/E ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 0.39.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 23rd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $42.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 10.01%.During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

Limoneira Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Limoneira’s payout ratio is presently -32.26%.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company (NASDAQ: LMNR), founded in 1893 and based in Santa Paula, California, is a diversified agribusiness and real estate enterprise. As one of the oldest citrus producers in the United States, Limoneira has built a reputation for cultivating and marketing high-quality citrus fruits, avocados and specialty crops. The company’s vertically integrated model encompasses farming, packing, processing and marketing activities designed to deliver fresh produce to domestic and international markets.

In its agricultural operations, Limoneira specializes in lemons, oranges and avocados, employing modern irrigation, harvesting and packing technologies to maintain consistent product quality and supply.

Featured Stories

