Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.24), FiscalAI reports. Limbach had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $186.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.56 million.

LMB stock traded down $2.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.17. 198,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.64. Limbach has a 52-week low of $63.02 and a 52-week high of $154.05. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LMB. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Limbach from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research raised Limbach from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Limbach in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Limbach in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Limbach presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

In other news, insider Jay Sharp sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.98, for a total transaction of $155,960.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 64,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,067,062.42. The trade was a 2.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Limbach during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Limbach by 24.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 862 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Limbach by 59.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Limbach by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Limbach in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Limbach announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Limbach Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: LMB) is a U.S.-based mechanical construction firm specializing in the design, installation and maintenance of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, piping, plumbing and sheet metal fabrication. The company delivers comprehensive mechanical solutions to commercial, institutional, health care, education, government and industrial clients, drawing on its in-house engineering, prefabrication and construction management capabilities.

The company’s service offerings encompass full-scope mechanical construction, including energy system design, direct digital controls and building automation, retrofits, testing and balancing, preventive maintenance programs and emergency response services.

