Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Issues Earnings Results

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $186.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.56 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 6.06%.The company’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS.

Limbach Trading Down 2.5%

LMB stock opened at $89.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Limbach has a 1-year low of $63.02 and a 1-year high of $154.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.31.

Limbach declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Jay Sharp sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.98, for a total transaction of $155,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 64,979 shares in the company, valued at $5,067,062.42. This trade represents a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Limbach by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 862 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Limbach by 5.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Limbach by 4.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Limbach by 2.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Limbach in the second quarter worth about $421,000. Institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LMB. Zacks Research raised shares of Limbach from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Limbach in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Limbach in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Limbach from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Limbach has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Limbach Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: LMB) is a U.S.-based mechanical construction firm specializing in the design, installation and maintenance of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, piping, plumbing and sheet metal fabrication. The company delivers comprehensive mechanical solutions to commercial, institutional, health care, education, government and industrial clients, drawing on its in-house engineering, prefabrication and construction management capabilities.

The company’s service offerings encompass full-scope mechanical construction, including energy system design, direct digital controls and building automation, retrofits, testing and balancing, preventive maintenance programs and emergency response services.

