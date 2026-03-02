Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) Stock Price Up 10.3% – Still a Buy?

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 10.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.88 and last traded at $4.8660. Approximately 1,324,051 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,858,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lightwave Logic in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

The company has a market capitalization of $675.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.06 and a beta of 3.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.95.

In other Lightwave Logic news, Director Laila Partridge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 63,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,942.36. This trade represents a 13.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Siraj Nour El-Ahmadi sold 25,591 shares of Lightwave Logic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $89,056.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 123,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,325.12. This trade represents a 17.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lightwave Logic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $653,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Lightwave Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Lightwave Logic during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lightwave Logic by 254.5% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 69,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 49,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lightwave Logic by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 17,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Lightwave Logic, Inc (NASDAQ: LWLG) is a U.S.-based photonics company focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary electro‐optic polymer materials and devices for high-speed optical communications. The company’s core technology platform centers on organic electro-optic polymers that offer low drive voltage, high modulation bandwidth and integration flexibility, enabling next-generation optical interconnects for data centers, telecommunications and emerging photonic computing architectures.

Lightwave Logic’s product pipeline includes modulators, waveguides and integrated photonic components designed to outperform traditional lithium-niobate and silicon-based solutions in terms of size, power consumption and ease of integration.

