LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LENZ. Zacks Research cut shares of LENZ Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.40.

Shares of LENZ opened at $13.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.78. LENZ Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.48 and a 52-week high of $50.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.10 million, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LENZ. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in LENZ Therapeutics by 4.3% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in LENZ Therapeutics by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LENZ Therapeutics by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

