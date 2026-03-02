Lenovo Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Short Interest Update

Lenovo Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 69,523 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the January 29th total of 100,506 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 191,841 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 191,841 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Lenovo Group Stock Up 0.9%

LNVGY opened at $24.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.63. Lenovo Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.84 and a fifty-two week high of $32.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.54 and its 200 day moving average is $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.22. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 26.18%. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.65 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lenovo Group will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LNVGY. Zacks Research raised shares of Lenovo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lenovo Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Lenovo Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Lenovo Group is a multinational technology company known primarily for the design, manufacture and sale of personal computers, servers, storage and smart devices. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial PCs (notable brands include ThinkPad, IdeaPad, Yoga and Legion), workstations, enterprise-class ThinkSystem servers and storage, as well as tablets, smartphones (notably through its Motorola Mobility acquisition), smart home devices and related software. Lenovo also provides IT services and solutions, including systems integration, managed services and lifecycle support for enterprise customers.

The company traces its origins to 1984 when it was founded in Beijing as Legend by Liu Chuanzhi; it later adopted the Lenovo name and expanded through a series of strategic acquisitions.

