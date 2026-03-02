Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.6667.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEG. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LEG opened at $11.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.40. Leggett & Platt has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 5.80%.The company had revenue of $938.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 11.83%.

Leggett & Platt, Inc is a diversified manufacturer specializing in the design, engineering and production of a wide range of engineered components and products. The company’s offerings span several end markets, including residential bedding, commercial and residential furniture, automotive seating and interiors, aerospace applications and industrial products. By integrating product design with proprietary manufacturing processes, Leggett & Platt serves as a key supplier to both original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors.

The company’s core product lines include coil springs and support systems for mattresses and furniture, adjustable bed mechanisms, engineered components such as extruded and formed metal products, and specialty foam and bedding products.

