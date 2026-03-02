Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 935,230 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935,230 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,797,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,711,912,000 after purchasing an additional 26,544 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 714,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,870,000 after purchasing an additional 11,088 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $981,202,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 165,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,827,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Brian Hannasch bought 147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3,393.09 per share, for a total transaction of $498,784.23. Following the purchase, the director owned 962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,264,152.58. This represents a 18.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael A. George purchased 145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3,398.13 per share, for a total transaction of $492,728.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,341.58. The trade was a 34.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 347 shares of company stock worth $1,179,256 and have sold 9,447 shares worth $34,179,923. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on AZO shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on AutoZone from $4,499.00 to $4,076.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on AutoZone from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,280.63.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $3,751.68 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,210.72 and a fifty-two week high of $4,388.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,594.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,829.06. The firm has a market cap of $62.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $31.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $32.69 by ($1.65). AutoZone had a net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 65.38%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $32.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc (NYSE: AZO) is a retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, the company supplies a wide range of aftermarket components, maintenance items and accessories for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Its product assortment includes engine parts, electrical components, batteries, brakes, filters, fluids and interior and exterior accessories, supported by inventory management and logistics systems to serve retail customers and professional service providers.

AutoZone serves both do‑it‑yourself (DIY) consumers and commercial customers such as independent repair shops and service centers.

