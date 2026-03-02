Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 678,393 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678,393 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Finemark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $244,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 156.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 448,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,188,000 after buying an additional 273,331 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,939,000 after buying an additional 154,376 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 399,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,276,000 after buying an additional 135,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $483,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $80.76 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $81.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.31. The firm has a market cap of $96.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities. The sectors in which the Fund invests include information technology, financials, consumer discretionary, health care, industrials, energy, consumer staples, materials, utilities and telecommunication services.

