Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,022,182 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 99.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,091 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,022,182 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,961,786 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $14,737,557,000 after purchasing an additional 820,730 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,595,536 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,001,063,000 after purchasing an additional 285,737 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,070,916 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,205,927,000 after purchasing an additional 301,127 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $1,808,774,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in TJX Companies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,081,087 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,121,423,000 after buying an additional 80,487 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.7%

TJX stock opened at $161.40 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.10 and a fifty-two week high of $162.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.80.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 57.70%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.55.

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

