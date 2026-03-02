Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,667,855 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,667,855 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $4,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 53,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 19,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 5T Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 59.2% in the second quarter. 5T Wealth LLC now owns 6,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $189.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.23. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $117.55 and a 52-week high of $211.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.85.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as software and computer services and technology hardware and equipment.

