Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,110,742 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,110,742 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,270,157,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 533,363,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,928,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,198,330 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 43.4% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,718,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $453,747,000 after buying an additional 5,662,309 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,689,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,398,000 after buying an additional 3,722,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Pfizer by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 7,561,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,302,000 after buying an additional 3,472,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE stock opened at $27.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $156.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.41. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $27.94.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 12.42%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $24.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.70.

Key Pfizer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

Featured Articles

