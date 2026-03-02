Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in ConocoPhillips $COP

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,212 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 907,576 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tema Etfs LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $1,804,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 140,829 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $13,321,000 after buying an additional 15,202 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 389,995 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $36,890,000 after buying an additional 11,958 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,430 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,783,000 after acquiring an additional 53,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,047,732 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $99,105,000 after acquiring an additional 55,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Roth Mkm cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.92.

Key Headlines Impacting ConocoPhillips

Here are the key news stories impacting ConocoPhillips this week:

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 500,708 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $46,315,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 325,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,152,410. The trade was a 60.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP stock opened at $113.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.70 and a 200 day moving average of $95.38. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $113.80.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The energy producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.21). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 53.00%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company’s activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.