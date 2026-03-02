Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,883,321 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVY opened at $156.28 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $160.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $1.6162 per share. This represents a $6.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time. The Index consists of 100 of the highest dividend-yielding securities (excluding real estate investment trusts (REITs) in the Dow Jones U.S.

