Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.13 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,861,296 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 138.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.1% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 13.1% during the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

Positive Sentiment: PepsiCo is launching its Poppi soda brand in the UK — its first rollout outside the U.S. — which broadens international growth avenues for a fast‑growing beverage SKU and leverages local bottler Carlsberg Britvic for production and distribution. poppi lands in the UK

Positive Sentiment: Dividend narrative remains supportive: coverage pieces continue to highlight PepsiCo's long dividend track record and yield profile, attracting income‑focused investors and providing a defensive valuation underpin. Dividend King coverage

Positive Sentiment: Management/marketing moves and digital push — PepsiCo elevated Mira Medhat to a regional beverages marketing role and is leaning into social media influencers (TikTok) to drive brand buzz, indicating active investment in demand creation for beverage SKUs. Marketing director promotion

Neutral Sentiment: Investor attention metrics: tools and sites (Zacks/other screens) show elevated interest in PEP — higher searches can increase short‑term liquidity and volatility but are not directional on fundamentals. Zacks investor interest

Neutral Sentiment: Nearby competitor/asset news — Celsius Holdings reported strong results after acquiring Rockstar (previously part of PepsiCo). Celsius strength is an industry datapoint but doesn't directly change PepsiCo's core beverage economics. Celsius earnings and Rockstar note

Negative Sentiment: PepsiCo will close a Frito‑Lay warehouse in Rancho Cucamonga, CA, laying off ~248 workers — a cost/supply‑chain action that reduces capacity and creates short‑term disruption and local PR/ESG scrutiny. Frito‑Lay warehouse closure

Negative Sentiment: Short interest rose sharply in February (≈25% increase month‑over‑month) — a higher short base can amplify downside risk and volatility if negative news or earnings miss occurs. (Data reported in market summaries.)

Negative Sentiment: Proxy/ESG issue: a shareholder action over animal welfare was halted after PepsiCo relented on a demand — the resolution removes litigation uncertainty but signals concession on an ESG matter, which may concern some investors. Animal welfare proxy suit halted

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.3%

PEP opened at $169.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $171.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.83.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The firm had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $152.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

