Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.42 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,254,358 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.9% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $105.38 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $105.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.21. The stock has a market cap of $77.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance. The Index includes stocks from Europe, Australasia and the Far East. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

