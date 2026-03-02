Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 98.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188,384 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,168,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,917,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700,179 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,002.6% in the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 11,901,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,486,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667,939 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 194,545,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,091,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747,233 shares in the last quarter. Gridiron Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16,333.2% during the third quarter. Gridiron Partners LLC now owns 4,432,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,996,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,044,000 after buying an additional 4,314,597 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $70.24 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.39. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $70.55. The company has a market cap of $217.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

