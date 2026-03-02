Koninklijke Philips N.V. $PHG Stock Position Lowered by London & Capital Asset Management Ltd

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 109,122 shares during the quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choreo LLC raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 12.7% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 16,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 727.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 14,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 12,497 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $875,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 86,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 30.4% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 90,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 21,078 shares during the last quarter. 13.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on PHG. Zacks Research raised Koninklijke Philips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings raised Koninklijke Philips from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Koninklijke Philips to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of “Hold”.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

Shares of PHG stock opened at $31.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.77. Koninklijke Philips N.V. has a 1-year low of $21.48 and a 1-year high of $33.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.35.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.20. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 5.09%.The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips N.V. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $1.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This is a boost from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.89. This represents a yield of 318.0%. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is presently 77.36%.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG), commonly known as Philips, is a Dutch multinational company focused on health technology. Founded in Eindhoven in 1891, the company evolved from a diversified electronics manufacturer into a specialist in healthcare products, systems and services. Philips is legally registered in the Netherlands and operates globally, supplying equipment and solutions to hospitals, clinics, healthcare providers and consumers across Europe, the Americas and Asia.

Philips’ principal activities center on medical technologies and personal health.

