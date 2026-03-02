Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG):
- 2/24/2026 – Kite Realty Group Trust had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, up from $24.00.
- 2/21/2026 – Kite Realty Group Trust was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “sell” to “hold”.
- 2/18/2026 – Kite Realty Group Trust was upgraded by Weiss Ratings from “hold (c)” to “buy (b-)”.
- 2/18/2026 – Kite Realty Group Trust had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $27.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/8/2026 – Kite Realty Group Trust had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group AG. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, up from $24.00.
Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 84.06%.
Established in 1994, Kite Realty has grown its portfolio through strategic development projects, targeted acquisitions and selective dispositions.
