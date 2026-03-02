Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 386,260 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,977 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 386,260 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 435,652,710 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,898,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,557,532 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,199,712,000 after buying an additional 263,718 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $5,367,770,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 1.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,298,623 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,153,176,000 after buying an additional 634,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 31,973,329 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,126,775,000 after buying an additional 1,098,342 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 34,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $4,158,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 533,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,082,852. This represents a 6.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total value of $167,178.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 586,329 shares in the company, valued at $78,104,886.09. The trade was a 0.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 259,703 shares of company stock worth $31,585,043. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. DA Davidson set a $150.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $136.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.42.

Walmart stock opened at $127.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.66. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.81 and a 12-month high of $134.69.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $190.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.37 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2475 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

