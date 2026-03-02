Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 13,594 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,594 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $16,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10,406.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,874,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,223,000 after buying an additional 22,656,682 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,561,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,424,000 after acquiring an additional 328,511 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,056,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,796,000 after acquiring an additional 884,640 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,599,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,816,000 after acquiring an additional 229,918 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,473,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,316 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.49 and its 200-day moving average is $100.52. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.27 and a 52-week high of $100.74.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasurys maturing in less than or equal to three months. SGOV was launched on May 26, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF
- America’s 1776 happening again
- I’m 70 With $1.5M: Would Converting $120K a Year to a Roth Be Smart or a Costly Mistake? (Ask An Advisor)
- Silver Crossed $100: Is the $500 surge next? (Join us March 4)
- The Biggest IPO Ever… Open to Everyday Folks
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.