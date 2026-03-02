Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 222,974 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 1,348.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,974 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $11,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Team Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Team Financial Group LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 31,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 30.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.2%

IUSB stock opened at $47.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.69. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $44.74 and a 12 month high of $47.23.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.1573 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.