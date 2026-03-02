Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF $XHB

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 140,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,519,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.86% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 424.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Trading Up 0.0%

XHB opened at $115.34 on Monday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $84.48 and a 12 month high of $123.13. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.21 and a 200 day moving average of $110.32.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

