Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $17,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 215,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 306,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,576,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the second quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY now owns 49,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 46.6% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 35,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 11,177 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 2.7%

NYSE XOM opened at $152.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $635.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $156.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.77.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $80.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 3,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total value of $481,851.40. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 20,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,409.72. This represents a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 14,230 shares of company stock valued at $1,888,421 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Mizuho set a $140.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.59.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.