Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $144.92 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,386,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,534 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.33% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $144,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $103.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.23 and a 200-day moving average of $104.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.65 and a one year high of $109.63.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Growth Index measures the performance of the growth sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all the United States common equities.

